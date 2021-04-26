Why people think the COVID vaccine affects fertility, and other myths

HOUSTON – Texas has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine for four months and there are still myths running rampant.

In today’s Trust Index, we set the record straight.

CAN YOU GET COVID FROM THE COVID-19 VACCINE?

No.

The vaccines authorized for emergency use do not contain the live virus, so it cannot make you sick with COVID-19. Feeling bad after you get the vaccine is not the same as COVID, it’s actually your immune system building a response as the vaccine teaches it to recognize and fight the virus.

CAN THE VACCINE CHANGE YOUR DNA?

No.

Although some people refuse the vaccine because they think it changes your DNA, the mRNA does not enter the nucleus of a cell where DNA is kept. Therefore, this is false.

