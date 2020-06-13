Houston Restaurant Weeks is back! Here is what you need to know

HOUSTON – Cleverly Stone, the founder of Houston Restaurant Weeks passed away this year following her battle with cancer, but her last wish was that the charitable tradition continues in perpetuity in her name.

The coronavirus pandemic hit people hard and the importance of the local restaurant industry and the Houston Food Bank were highlighted in a big way.

Stone knew HRW would be vital to both in 2020, which is why she wanted the fundraiser to continue.

“This has been a very difficult time dealing with the grief of my mother’s passing and at the same time wanting to take up her baton,” said Stone’s daughter, who is taking over leadeship. “I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received and words of encouragement to keep HRW alive. I am pressing forward and looking toward a successful month-long event. So many of my mother’s longtime ‘kitchen cabinet’ restaurant owners and operators are behind me and I hope Houstonians will rally around HRW 2020!”

The 2020 HRW will take place from Aug. 1 through Sept. 7, which is 38 days of brunch, lunch and dinner deals that will help raise money for the Houston Food Bank.

According to a news release, the 2020 fundraiser will feature more than 250 restaurants all across the Bayou City and 100% of the donations will go directly to the food bank.

HRW also partners with the Montgomery and Galveston county food banks and donations from participating restaurants in those counties will go to the respective food bank.

According to the release, HRW will release the names and menus of the participating restaurants on the website in July. Restaurants will be added to the website through Aug 1.