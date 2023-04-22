Record Store Day in Houston: 7 stores to shop for vintage vinyl records, celebrate music with others

HOUSTON – Happy Record Store Day, y’all!
Some say it’s Christmas for music lovers who are loyal to vintage vinyl discs.
Typically held on the third Saturday of April, the holiday strives to recognize over a thousand record stores in the U.S., including here in Houston.
Not only that, many musical artists such as Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Madonna are releasing special-edition vinyl albums only sold in record stores, according to USA Today.
Founded in 2007 by independent record store owners, it became a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture of record stores. You can read more on the history here.
Houstonians who are hoping to score some “record deals” (see what we did there?), can stop by any participating store listed below.
Houston-area stores celebrating Record Store Day
Sound Revolution
Two locations: 1312 Cypress Creek Parkway & 21153 Tomball Parkway
Vinal Edge Records
239 West 19th Street, Houston
Soundwaves
3509 Montrose Blvd., Houston
Cactus Music
2110 Portsmouth, Houston
Sig’s Lagoon
3622 Main Street, Suite E, Houston
Sound Exchange
101 N. Milby, Houston
Do you know of other Houston-area record stores that are celebrating Record Store Day? Tell us in the comments below.