PHOTOS: New ’80s themed nightclub will bring back the best nostalgia vibes to Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Pour some sugar, the 80′s are back in H-town.

Cherry, a new ’80s-style nightclub, will open next month with a ton of vibes from both ’80s and ’90s inside the venue.

The nightclub showed off the interior, filled with zebra-striped floors and walls painted with red glitter. Large paintings included prominent 80′s icons, such as David Bowie, Whitney Houston and many others fill the walls throughout the interior.

Reservations are recommended for VIP and mezzanine levels. To make a reservation, click here.

Cherry is located on 308 Main St. in Downtown Houston. It will only be open Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Check out a sneak peek inside Cherry below:

One way, or another, I'm gonna find ya I'm gonna get ya get ya get ya get ya 🎶 Follow the 🍒 308 Main 🦄 Posted by Cherry HTX on Monday, April 19, 2021