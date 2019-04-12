Yes, there's a 'Game of Thrones' character death pool

HOUSTON - The eighth and final season of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' will begin Sunday and social media is speculating on which characters will die trying to end up on the Iron Throne.

The show has killed off several characters (SPOILER ALERT BELOW) and many fans think several more will be gone before the series wraps up.

Some photos of "death pools," in which players try to predict who will be alive or dead at the end of the series, are circulating on social media, including one boss who challenged her employees to enter.

A user, Max, posted on Reddit saying, "My boss made a GOT prediction sheet for all the fans at work. I feel like we are filling them out like people fill out their March Madness brackets."

A photo of a similar death pool reads:

Instructions:

1. Predict if each character will be alive or dead at the end of Season 8. One point for each correct answer.

2. If you predict the character dead, you have the option to predict if they become a White Walker. Gain one extra point if you correctly predict if they become a White Walker. Lose a point if you predict White Walker status incorrectly.

3. Correctly answer Bonus Questions for more points.

4. Entry with the most points wins the entire pool. Submit up to 2 pool entries per person by April 13, 2019. Pool fee entry is $10.00.

The sheet then lists out the following characters:

Jon Snow

Sansa Stark

Arya Stark

Bran Stark

Cersei Lannister

Jaime Lannister

Tyrion Lannister

Daenerys Targaryen

Yara Greyjoy

Theon Greyjoy

Euron Greyjoy

Melisandre

Jorah Mormont

The Hound

The Mountain

Samwell Tarley

Gilly

Sam (Small Child)

Lord Varys

Brienne of Tarth

Davos Seaworth

Bronn

Podrick Payne

Tormund Giantsbane

Grey Worm

Gendry

Beric Dondarrion

Bonus Questions:

1. Is Daenerys pregnant? (1 extra point) ________

2. Who kills the Night King? (2 points) ________

3. Who holds the Iron Throne at the end? (4 points) _______

