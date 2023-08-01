Fan files police report after Cardi B hurled microphone into crowd during Las Vegas show

FILE - Cardi B arrives at a photo call for "Hustlers" on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $1.25 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

A woman who says she was hit by a microphone rapper Cardi B hurled into the crowd at a Las Vegas concert has filed a police report for battery, authorities say.

The singer was performing “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday before a raucous crowd when a fan threw a large drink on stage, videos circulating on social media show.

Cardi B appeared shocked for a moment then threw her microphone toward the fan. The microphone appeared to hit the fan and another woman and ricocheted into the air.

