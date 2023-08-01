85º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Fan files police report after Cardi B hurled microphone into crowd during Las Vegas show

NBC News

Tags: Cardi B, Entertainment, Viral, Trending
FILE - Cardi B arrives at a photo call for "Hustlers" on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $1.25 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss, 2019 Invision)

A woman who says she was hit by a microphone rapper Cardi B hurled into the crowd at a Las Vegas concert has filed a police report for battery, authorities say.

The singer was performing “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday before a raucous crowd when a fan threw a large drink on stage, videos circulating on social media show.

Cardi B appeared shocked for a moment then threw her microphone toward the fan. The microphone appeared to hit the fan and another woman and ricocheted into the air.

Read more on NBC News here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.