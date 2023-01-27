46º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Jay Leno reportedly suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire

The comedian, who sustained serious burns after his vintage car erupted in flames Nov. 12 in his Los Angeles garage, reveals he was knocked off his bike Jan. 17.

NBC News

Tags: Jay Leno, Motorcycle accident, Celebrities, Entertainment
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Jay Leno attends "The Carol Burnett Show - 50th Anniversary Special" held at CBS Televison City on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) (Michael Tran, 2017 Michael Tran)

Jay Leno is reportedly recovering from a motorcycle accident last week that left him with several broken bones just months after he sustained serious burns in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the comedian and talk show host revealed that he was knocked off his motorcycle Jan. 17 in an incident that left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

“But I’m OK!” Leno, 72, reportedly told the outlet. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Read more on NBC News.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.