Jay Leno reportedly suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Jay Leno attends "The Carol Burnett Show - 50th Anniversary Special" held at CBS Televison City on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Jay Leno is reportedly recovering from a motorcycle accident last week that left him with several broken bones just months after he sustained serious burns in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the comedian and talk show host revealed that he was knocked off his motorcycle Jan. 17 in an incident that left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

“But I’m OK!” Leno, 72, reportedly told the outlet. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Read more on NBC News.