Jay Leno reportedly suffers broken bones in motorcycle accident months after garage fire

Jay Leno is reportedly recovering from a motorcycle accident last week that left him with several broken bones just months after he sustained serious burns in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.
Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the comedian and talk show host revealed that he was knocked off his motorcycle Jan. 17 in an incident that left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.
“But I’m OK!” Leno, 72, reportedly told the outlet. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”