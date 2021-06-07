Fiction, memoirs, poems spring from 1,000-word challenge

This image released by HarperCollins shows author Jami Attenberg, founder of the 1,000 word challenge, calling for people to write 1,000 words a day for 14 days. The 2021 challenge began May 31 and ends Sunday. (Jami Attenberg via AP)

NEW YORK – A. Stella Oloye, a Washington, D.C-based writer working on an Afrofuturism novel, was at a low point this spring when she learned of an online challenge she likens to a “gift from God": #1000wordsofsummer.

The rules: Set down 1,000 words a day for 14 days. Fiction or nonfiction, poetry or dialogue, inspired or uninspired, for a future book or simply for the sake of writing.

“I was feeling really isolated plugging away, 2,000 words a day in the first quarter of the year, and had been looking for a writing community to stave off my lonely writer blues,” she told The Associated Press recently. “So when the 1,000 words of summer challenge crossed my (Twitter) timeline, I knew I had the opportunity to pair some much-needed community with targeted accountability to finish what I’ve started. I joined to combat the end-of-the-road fatigue I was experiencing.”

Organized and presided over by Jami Attenberg, #1000wordsofsummer has grown from around 2,000 participants in 2018 to more than 14,000 this year, drawing in emerging writers such as Oloye and such established authors as Attenberg, Roxane Gay and Deesha Philyaw.

Ad

Rachel Yoder wrote some of “Nightbitch,” a novel which comes out in July and has been optioned for a film starring Amy Adams, during a previous 1,000-word challenge. Attenberg herself worked on her memoir “I Came All This Way To Meet You: Writing Myself Home,” scheduled for release in January.

"One of the real reasons I started this, and persisted with it, is that writing gives me so much joy and I want that same joy for other people," Attenberg says.

The 2021 challenge began May 31 and ends Sunday.

Online writing events aren't new. The nonprofit organization NaNoWriMo has unofficially declared November to be National Novel Writing Month, with Sara Gruen's bestselling “Water for Elephants” among the books to come out of it. The internet also is home to author Rebecca Fyfe's ChaBooCha, which gives writers the month of March to complete an “early reader, chapter book, middle-grade book or YA novel,” and author Julie Hedlund's 12 x 12, for which participants attempt 12 picture books in 12 months and might see their names on a “Winner's Wall.”

Ad

Ad

Ad