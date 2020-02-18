Justin Bieber Shaves Off Mustache, Debuts 'ETA' Music Video

Baby-faced Biebs is back! After threatening to keep his now-infamous mustache around, Justin Bieber has thrown fans for a loop, shaving off the facial hair and showing off his fresh-faced new look.

"I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time," the "Changes" singer captioned the photo.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, seems thrilled by the change, commenting, "yeeeeee😍."

Bieber's longtime manager, Scooter Braun, had a different take, commenting, "Where the hell is ricardo mustachio?? What have you done with him??? 😂."

The pop star has had some fun with his facial hair recently. Less than a month ago, Bieber showed off his mustache in a series of funny pics, writing, "MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA."

In addition to regularly changing his look, Bieber has also been hard at work promoting his new album, Changes.

On Tuesday, he released the new music video for his song "ETA" on Apple Music. In a teaser clip, the singer is seen transitioning from live action to animation as he sings the sexy ballad to the camera.

