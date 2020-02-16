J.J. Watt Marries Kealia Ohai in Beautiful Tropical Ceremony: See the Pics!

Congrats to J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai!

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful tropical wedding on Saturday. The news comes about nine months after the NFL star proposed to the pro soccer player. Watt took to Instagram on Sunday to share stunning photos from their wedding ceremony.

"Best day of my life. Without question. ❤️💙 (photo credit: @corbingurkin @foxanddarlingphoto @thezeetee)," he wrote alongside a slideshow of pics from his and Ohai's special day. Among the snaps were photos of Ohai's gorgeous dress, a black-and-white shot from after they had just said "I do," and silly photo booth pics from their reception.

Watt and Ohai got engaged in May 2019 after several years of dating. They were first introduced by Watt's former Houston Texans teammate, Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's older sister, Megan. According to People, several of Ohai's soccer friends attended her Bahamas wedding, including North Carolina Courage and USWNT star Crystal Dunn.

