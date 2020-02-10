Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and More Chant to Keep 'Parasite' Oscars Acceptance Speech Going

Parasite pulled off some of the biggest surprise upsets in recent memory at this year's Oscars, including their grand victory when the film won for Best Picture -- becoming the first-ever non-English-language film to win the coveted honor.

Director Bong Joon-ho and the entire team behind the acclaimed Korean drama took the stage, and producer Kwak Sin-ae took the acceptance speech reins from Bong -- who'd already given three acceptance speeches throughout the evening.

"We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy," Kwak shared with the audience, as the crew reveled in their big win.

However, with the show running late, the producers decided to cut the lights and abruptly play the winners off before Miky Lee -- one of the most powerful media moguls in Korea -- was about to speak.

In a moment of solidarity and support for the night's big winners, a chant broke out in the star-studded audience, with Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron leading the cry of "Up! Up! Up" -- demanding that the producers bring the lights back up and give Lee a chance to speak.

The move actually worked, and the producers acquiesced to the cries of the A-list audience. They brought the lights back up and let Lee finish. The mogul went on to shower Bong with effusive praise.

"I like everything about him, his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks, especially the way he directs," Lee reflected with a smile. "What I really like about him is his sense of humor...he never takes himself seriously."

Parasite wins Best Picture to close out the #Oscars! pic.twitter.com/aaAufHlJ1A — ABC (@ABCNetwork) February 10, 2020

The sweet moment of support from the biggest names in Hollywood didn't go unnoticed online, and fans were quick to call out the chant as one of the highlights of the evening.

this was the most heartwarming moment, for everyone to encourage them to let the parasite cast continue their acceptance speech. this is everything. pic.twitter.com/weuaRVAYuI — lo (@timchals) February 10, 2020

Hollywood’s finest filmmakers cheering on for the mics to be turned on again so the Parasite cast & crew could finish their speeches! pic.twitter.com/Hnf6NrOmih — Ash (@ashonfilme) February 10, 2020

Parasite fan chant 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JTFxoLso6P — Yesi 💜⁷ Watching fools change the world (@MoonFlower_FG) February 10, 2020

So great how happy everyone is for the Parasite team— Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron leading the chants to let them finish is great. pic.twitter.com/WaCgOhb4UT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 10, 2020

Never have I liked Tom Hanks more than when watching him chant so the Parasite crew can speak more. — Beau Brown (@Beau_Brown_) February 10, 2020

Such heartfelt moment seeing celebrities like Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron chant against the Oscars to allow the stars Parasite to finish their speeches and have their time to shine for their well-deserved win #Oscars2020 #yosender — Nyema Wilson (@_nawilson) February 10, 2020

They cut the lights on Parasite and the stars had to chant to get them back on because we all wanted to see Bong Joon-ho speak again. — Don Omni (@_FAMED_) February 10, 2020

tom hanks leading an "up up up" chant to make the playoff music go away is a mood #oscars #Parasite — Ryan Getz (@TunedUPRyan) February 10, 2020

For more on Bong's big night and Parasite's amazing, groundbreaking victories, check out the video below.

