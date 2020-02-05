Meek Mill Confirms His Girlfriend Is Pregnant Amid Explosive Nicki Minaj Feud
Meek Mill dropped some big news on Wednesday, as his feud with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, escalated to a new level.
Mill and Minaj haven't been on good terms since their breakup in 2017 after two years of dating. But on Wednesday, they both tweeted serious allegations against one another, including 37-year-old Minaj accusing 32-year-old Mill of physical abuse. Mill denied the allegations, and in a now-deleted tweet, also said his girlfriend, fashion designer Milan "Milano" Harris, is pregnant.
"My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish...Ima exit," he tweeted. "For clarification I don't hit women and I won't let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks."
For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020
Back in December, Harris revealed she was pregnant at her fashion show, though Mill did not comment on it.
"For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do," she Instagrammed alongside video of her revealing her baby bump at the end of her show as the audience applauded. "The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. Im a creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever."
Meanwhile, TMZ reported last month that Mill got into a shouting match with both Minaj and the "Anaconda" rapper's husband, Kenneth Petty, when the three ran into each other at clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood. In video of the incident, Mill was eventually escorted out of the store by security.
On Wednesday, Minaj took shots at her ex, at one point, referencing their beef in the store. "Move on," she wrote. "I know ya b**ch embarrassed. Shi**ed yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡."
Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020
Minaj confirmed she married Petty back in October. For more on the marriage, watch the video below:
