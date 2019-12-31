46ºF

Quiz: Do you remember the biggest pop culture moments from 2019?

Take the quiz and find out

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
So much happened this year that it was hard to condense it all into one single quiz, but we think we did a good job of capturing the most iconic and wacky pop culture moments of the year.

From Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s emotional Oscar performance to the big “Game of Thrones” finale, we’ve got everything you need to remember about 2019.

Take the quiz below to see how well you do.

