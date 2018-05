HOUSTON - It can happen to anybody. That's why we want you to know about this!

📺 WATCH KPRC2 News Today

More Headlines

Almost everybody shops on Amazon and eBay. Even if the price is the same as what you would pay in a store, you don't have to leave your house and you can get it delivered in two days.

But hold on before you click "add to cart," some of thing you're buying might be counterfeit.

Consumer expert Amy Davis tells us what to if we get a fake product.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.