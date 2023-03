PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 08: PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration the Amazon logo is displayed on the screen of a computer on January 08, 2019 in Paris, France. On Monday the US online trading giant Amazon became the most valuable public company in the world with a market capitalization of approximately 797 billion dollars (696 billion euros) which has surpassed Microsoft. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Amazon will lay off 9,000 more employees, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The cuts are on top of the previous layoffs that commenced last November and extended into January. That round affected more than 18,000 employees.

The latest round will primarily impact Amazon’s cloud computing, human resources, advertising and Twitch live-streaming businesses, Jassy said in the memo.

