More rain forecast Saturday but not expected to be as heavy

HOUSTON - The heaviest line of storms is moving east with heavy rain currently in Southern Galveston County and into Chambers and Jefferson Counties.



Flood advisories remain in place across those areas as well as portions of Harris, Brazoria, and Liberty counties.

Flash Flood Watch canceled for 32 counties including the Houston Metro Area.

Areas of NW Ft. Bend and West Harris County are under a Flash Flood warning until 4 a.m.

Throughout the region the following watersheds are over banks: South Mayde at Greenhouse, Greens at US 59, Little Cypress at Becker, Armand at Genoa Red Bluff.

The West Fork and East Forks of the San Jacinto Rivers are rising and expected to reach flood stage

More rain is forecast but is not expected to be as heavy as already experienced, BUT will add to drainage issues for the next several hours.

Temperatures are at highest for the day as of right now near 54 degrees. Expect overcast and drizzle much of the day with temperatures staying in the low 50s and 40s all day with breezy conditions.

Stay safe!



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.