Walmart brings a 'bit of magic to your freezer' with unicorn ice cream flavor

HOUSTON - The unicorn food trend is an internet sensation and has quickly made its way into businesses across the country.

Now, Walmart is getting in on the unicorn game with a new flavor of ice cream.

According to a news release, the new flavor by the Great Value brand is called Unicorn Sparkle and features a mix of cake flavored ice cream, purple frosting and candy confetti pieces.

The product is inspired by customers’ “love of the mythical creature” and will “bring a bit of magic to your freezer just in time for summer,” according to the release.

Great Value Unicorn Sparkle debuted Monday and sells for $2.97.

