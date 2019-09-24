What to know about the I-10 temporary fix being put in place to help ease traffic

Barges that broke loose from their moorings Thursday night were successfully removed from underneath the I-10 San Jacinto bridge in Channelview on Sunday, according to the San Jacinto River unified command.

HOUSTON - Traffic on the East Freeway at the San Jacinto Bridge has been a major headache for drivers coming in and out of that area since it was closed last week.

Now, authorities are working to get the bridge reopened while crews make repairs, but it will still be at least another day until any temporary fix is put in place.

What happened:

Imelda hammered Southeast Texas and dropped multiple feet of water over the area, causing rivers and creeks to swell and come out of their banks.

According to authorities, the strong currents and rapidly rising waters of the San Jacinto River caused nine barges to break free and float down river.

Just after midnight Sept. 19, two of the barges struck the San Jacinto Bridge and became stuck underneath it, officials said.

The bridge was subsequently closed in order for officials to safely remove the barges and inspect the damage to the bridge.

Crews were able to remove the barges Sunday, but it is still unclear when the bridge will reopen.

A temporary fix:

The area has been a traffic nightmare since it was closed, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a temporary fix is in the works.

Gonzalez shared a tweet Monday that plans were underway to “combine westbound (and) eastbound traffic onto one side of the freeway.”

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the plans Tuesday.

In a statement, TxDOT said:

“We have … begun preliminary set up for reconfiguring the I-10 eastbound bridge to accommodate both westbound and eastbound traffic. Today, we are working to set the concrete barrier. However, this initiative will require several additional steps such as restriping before we can open the reconfigured roadway to traffic.”

Officials said they are expecting the traffic conversion to be set up and functional by Wednesday or Thursday.

What’s next:

TxDOT said it has divers inspecting the damage to the westbound bridge caused by the barges.

Officials said the westbound lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time until crews are able to fully assess and repair the damages.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.