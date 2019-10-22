Sheriff: Cyclist pushes fiancée out of the way of car before he's hit, killed

Authorities look over the scene of a fatal crash near Highlands, Texas, on Oct. 21, 2019.

HIGHLANDS, Texas - A cyclist saved his fiancee's life Monday before he was hit and killed by a vehicle near Highlands, according to authorities.

The crash was reported about 7 p.m. on Barbers Hill Road near Madeline Street.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man and his fiancée were riding their bikes when he heard or saw something that caused him to push his fiancée off her bike. The man was then hit from behind by a vehicle.

The man died at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the driver who hit the cyclist stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

