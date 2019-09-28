Driver who caused 5-car crash was high at the time, investigators say

SPRING, Texas - A driver was high Thursday when he started a chain-reaction crash that involved a total of five vehicles, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. on the North Freeway feeder road near Cypresswood Drive.

According to investigators at the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jahson Albert was speeding when it hit three other vehicles, left the road, hit two traffic islands, went airborne and hit a fourth vehicle.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Jahson Albert is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Sept. 27, 2019.

Three people were taken to area hospitals due to the crash, one in critical condition, authorities said.

Albert was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. His blood work revealed he was under the influence of marijuana, investigators said.

Albert was charged with felony reckless aggravated assault. His bond was set at $30,000.

