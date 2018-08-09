Why you'll want to avoid parts of 610 North Loop this weekend

HOUSTON - Major roadwork will close some highly-traveled roads this weekend.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., the westbound lanes of 610 North Loop will be closed at I-45 to Airline until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The feeder road dead-ends in the area, so the recommended detour is 45 southbound to I-10 westbound to 610 northbound.

In addition to the main lanes, other nearby ramps and feeder roads will be closed or impacted, so commuters are asked to avoid the area.

A full-depth repair is scheduled, in which crews replace concrete and rebar at various spots that have had issues.

According to TxDOT, officers will be on site to assist.

Detours and alternate routes:

I-610 (North Loop) westbound main lanes at I-45: Total closure between 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour by proceeding westbound on I-610 to the I-45 southbound.

Follow I-45 southbound to I-10 westbound.

Follow I-10 westbound to I-610 (West Loop) north or southbound.

IH 610 (North Loop) westbound direct connector to IH 45 northbound: Total closure between 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour by proceeding westbound on I-610 to I-45 southbound.

Follow I-45 southbound to I-10 westbound.

Follow I-10 westbound to I-610 (West Loop) northbound.

Follow I-610 (West Loop) northbound to I-610 (North Loop) eastbound.

Follow I-610 (North Loop) eastbound to I-45 northbound.

I-45 northbound direct connector to 610 (North Loop) westbound: Total closure between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour by proceeding northbound on I-45 north.

Exit at Crosstimbers Street.

Follow I-45 northbound frontage road to turn left (west) onto Crosstimbers St.

Follow Crosstimbers St.

Turn left (south) onto I-45 southbound Frontage Road.

Follow the I-45 southbound frontage road on to the Crosstimbers St. entrance ramp.

Follow the I-45 southbound.

Exit onto Airline Drive.

Follow I-610 westbound frontage road to the Airline Drive entrance ramp.

I-45 southbound direct connector to I-610 (North Loop) westbound: Total closure between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour by proceeding southbound on I-45 to the Airline Drive exit.

Follow I-610 Westbound Frontage Road to the Airline Drive entrance ramp.

I-610 (North Loop) westbound frontage road at Fulton Street: Total closure between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Detours:

I-610 westbound:

Detour by turning right (north) on Fulton Street.

Follow Fulton to turn left (west) on Stokes Street.

Follow Stokes Street/Carnation Street to turn right (south) onto Airline Drive.

Follow Airline Drive to the Airline Drive entrance ramp.

IH-45 northbound:

Detour by turning right (north) on Fulton Street.

Follow Fulton to turn left (west) on Crosstimbers Street.

Follow Crosstimbers Street to turn right (north) onto I-45 northbound frontage road to enter the Crosstimbers Street entrance ramp.

I-45 southbound:

Detour by turning left (south) on Fulton Street.

Follow Fulton to turn right (west) on Cavalcade Street.

Follow Cavalcade Street to turn left (south) onto I-45 southbound frontage road to enter the Cavalcade Street entrance ramp.

Hardy Street entrance ramp to I-610 (North Loop) westbound: Total closure between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour by proceeding westbound on I-610 frontage road.

Follow I-610 westbound frontage to turn right (north) on Fulton Street.

Follow Fulton to turn left (west) on Stokes Street.

Follow Stokes Street/Carnation Street to turn right (south) onto Airline Drive.

Follow Airline Drive onto the Airline Drive entrance ramp.

Irvington Blvd. entrance ramp to I-610 (North Loop) westbound: Total closure between 9 p.m. on Friday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

Detour by proceeding westbound on I-610 frontage road.

Follow I-610 westbound frontage road to turn right (north) on Fulton Street.

Follow Fulton to turn left (west) on Stokes Street.

Follow Stokes Street/Carnation Street to turn right (south) onto Airline Drive.

Follow Airline Drive onto the Airline Drive entrance ramp.

