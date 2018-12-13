What we know about at-fault driver in deadly Grand Parkway crash

HOUSTON - The man who investigators said was at-fault in a crash that killed two people Wednesday on the Grand Parkway has not been charged with a crime in the case.

The at-fault driver has been identified by investigators as Charles Glaze.

Glaze, 54, told investigators he didn't remember what happened and that he has a history of seizures.

The Harris County District Sheriff's Office and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are digging into Glaze's medical history.

"We'll wait for the investigation to unfold some more before we make a charging decision. We facilitate any search warrants," Sean Teare, with the Harris County DA's Office, said.

Investigators will also do searches for the drivers' medical and criminal records, as well as phones and each cars' data recorders or black boxes.

"We pull information from those which tells us speed (and) a lot of other information about what the car was doing before the crash," Teare said.

Glaze was heading westbound on Highway 99 near FM Road 2920 when his red Ford F-150 hit the median and went airborne to the other side of the Grand Parkway, hitting several vehicles.

Michael Brown and Linda Fuggiti were killed in the crash.

Investigators said Fuggiti, 66, was driving a Lexus on the eastbound side of the Grand Parkway when the Ford F-150 went over it, shearing off the top and crashed into a Chevrolet HHR operated by 73-year-old Brown.

Brown's wife, Charlotte, suffered a broken collar bone.

Four other people were taken to Memorial Hermann Woodlands Hospital. Officials said three victims are in good condition, one is in serious condition and the other is in critical condition.

Video from Sky 2 showed at least six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both sides of the highway were closed for hours on Wednesday. The westbound lanes reopened around 9:40 p.m.

The case is expected to be forwarded to a grand jury.

Court records state Glaze was charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery in an unrelated 2017 case in Montgomery County.

"It appears that he has some legal issues up in Montgomery County at the moment, we are coordinating at the moment with the Montgomery County's DA's Office and they're giving us as much information as we've ask for," Teare said.

In May, a deadly crash was reported in the same area when a vehicle fell onto the Grand Parkway from the FM 2920 overpass.

