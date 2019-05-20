Tow truck driver leads police to possible driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

One man is dead and another is a person of interest after a hit and run accident in north Houston.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the North Freeway near Mt. Houston.

When police arrived, they found a man in the road. He had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

A tow truck driver who witnessed the incident followed the driver to a home in the Imperial Valley area and alerted authorities, police said.

Officers said they detained and questioned that driver before releasing him. That man remains a person of interest in the case.

Investigators are working to determine why the driver fled and if he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS

