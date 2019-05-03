Tow truck driver charged after father of 7 killed during repo operation

Oscar Harrison, 33, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after police say he hit and killed a man while he was driving a tow truck. After fatally hitting the man, police said Harrison drove away from the scene.

HOUSTON - The tow truck driver involved in a deadly accident is now out on a $10,000 bond Friday morning.

Oscar Lee Harrison Jr. was charged with failure to stop and render aid in a deadly accident that happened around 7:20 a.m. on South Gessner Road near Triola Lane.

Police said Harrison was trying to repossess Alberto Nduli's vehicle at his apartment when Nduli jumped on top of the SUV.

“The owner came out and tried to prevent him from taking that vehicle, he jumped on top of it, the wrecker continued down the street,” said Cmdr. Kevin Deese, with the Houston Police Department.

Nduli fell off the vehicle and hit his head on the street, killing him. The 68-year-old was a father of seven.

Harrison initially left the scene, but later returned when police called him back.

“(The tow truck driver) didn’t ensure that this person was going to get the proper aid. He simply took the car and dropped it off, and that’s unacceptable,” said Sean Teare, head of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Harrison is due back in court next Monday.

