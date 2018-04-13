'The Soon To Be Named Podcast' from KPRC2 & Click2Houston.com

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 & Click2Houston.com are proud to bring you "The Soon To Be Named Podcast."

Ready for some man talk without having to pick up that embarrassing ladies magazine? Join KPRC2's Justin Stapleton for a show that's all about what's going on in the male brain. Sports! Beer! Health! Food! You name it, we're diving into it. A guy's perspective on things that matter to all of Southeast Texas.

Just search 'KPRC' in your podcast app on your smart phone and make sure you subscribe to get the latest podcasts.

Or click/tap on a link in the list of feeds below:

Send us your feedback by contacting us here.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.