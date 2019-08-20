Why this Blue Bell licker may not get in trouble in Port Arthur

HOUSTON - Another Blue Bell licker is being investigated and could possibly not face charges.

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating if charges could be presented after a man was seen licking a gallon of uncovered Blue Bell ice cream inside a Walmart Monday, according to KFDM News.

During the investigation, the accused man and his father came back to the Walmart and showed a receipt that confirms he purchased the ice cream and did not put it back into the freezer, according to reports.

The man told KFDM that he did not do the stunt to be malicious and only to get likes on Facebook.

KFDM-TV was the first to report this story.

