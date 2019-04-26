Teacher's aide accused of hitting disabled student in head with block

PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena teacher's aide is accused of hitting a student in the head with a block in April.

Jennifer Salazar, 37, is charged with injury to a child after authorities said she struck a Golden Acres Elementary School student with a "green hexagon block," according to court documents.

According to court documents, on April 16, Salazar struck an "intellectually disabled" 6-year-old student in the head hard enough to cause bleeding.

While interviewing one of Salazar's co-workers, authorities learned that Salazar sprayed another student in the face with a "cleaning chemical spray," according to court documents. When the co-worker asked Salazar why she sprayed the student, Salazar said, "He has to learn," according to court records.

Another teacher's aide told authorities that she saw Salazar push a chair at another student, causing the child to cry and also caused bruising on her legs, court records said.

Salazar was hired by Pasadena ISD in August 2008, but her position was eliminated in June 2011. Salazar was rehired by the district in September 2016 and was terminated in April 2019, according to the district.

Here is a statement from Pasadena ISD:

"Pasadena ISD takes all allegations of employee misconduct very seriously. On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, a student at Golden Acres was taken to the nurse for an injury. Parents were immediately notified to pick up the child. Further, the investigation revealed that the student identified a teacher’s aide as the person who caused the injury. Pasadena ISD police began an investigation and found there was sufficient evidence to present to the district attorney. The Harris County DA’s office issued an arrest warrant for the teacher’s aide. The teacher’s aide is no longer employed with Pasadena ISD. Pasadena ISD will take all necessary actions in conjunction with state law and board policy throughout this process. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call Pasadena ISD Police at 713-740-0200."

