Subway manager fired after apparent racist text message exchange about job applicant

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Subway manager was fired after she made an apparent racist remark in a text message about a job applicant.

In a social media post, Timika Marks Simmons said her daughter dropped off a job application at the Subway at 15830 Champion Forest Drive.

Simmons said her daughter's friend encouraged her to apply.

The post included a screen shot of what appears to be a text message conversation between the girl's friend and the store manager.

In the conversation, the girl's friend sent a message to the manager that said, "Girl brought in her application I'm leaving it on the table for you tomorrow."

The manager then responded, "OK thanks. How she look?"

The friend then replied, "Black girl long dark hair" and then "Shortish."

The manager then responded, "Oh no thanks. I dont want those people in our store lol."

Simmons also included a photo of what appears to be her daughter in a Klein High School cheerleading outfit.

As of Monday afternoon, the post was shared more than 15,000 times and garnered hundreds of comments.

Here is the response from Subway:

“The manager of this location was immediately terminated for her actions. The Franchise Owner has reached out to the young woman who applied for the position to apologize and encourage her to consider re-applying. The former-manager’s actions do not reflect the openness and values shown by Subway Franchise Owners and their staffs. The Subway brand and its independent Franchise Owners are inclusive and welcome all individuals to be part of the Subway restaurant teams.”

