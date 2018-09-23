'Study' shows In-N-Out rules Texas over Whataburger

HOUSTON - A map released by Business Insider shows that In-N-Out is the state favorite over Whataburger and Texans are thoroughly confused.

A map of the United States shows each preferred fast-food joint superimposed over each of the 50 states, showing Chick-fil-A dominating most of the U.S., but all that really what matters is Texas.

Because, Texas.

The Twitterverse has responded to the 2017 map, recently reshown by social media news generator Cheddar with the caption, "Would you agree?"

The people responded, and they have responded loudly:

This can’t be true. In-n-out is not the Texas’ favorite fast food. Prolly because no one uses Foursquare in Texas.



It’s @Whataburger or @ChickfilA, and it’s not close. https://t.co/ZR3MwirMGY — Ben Ehmke (@benehmke) September 23, 2018

We really don’t care about In-N-Out in Texas. That’s not even on our top 10 list for fast food https://t.co/nnweUjVMri — kathleen (@terracota_heart) September 23, 2018

Are we just gonna pretend that Whataburger doesn’t exist and that it’s the best fast food place in Texas https://t.co/GnO8irF909 — Chris🍌🍍 (@ChrisRoberts21) September 22, 2018

Any fast food map that doesn't have @Whataburger as #1 in Texas is invalid. Nice try though. https://t.co/SCLzeFm9aX — Charles Booger Hoff (@IamTheBoogerMan) September 22, 2018

