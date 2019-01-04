State Rep. Ron Reynolds released from jail

HOUSTON - State Rep. Ron Reynolds was released from the Montgomery County Jail Friday.

Reynolds was arrested Sept. 7, 2018 after being convicted on five misdemeanor barratry charges, or "ambulance chasing” in 2015.

VIDEO: State Rep. Ron Reynolds leaves Montgomery County Jail

He was sentenced to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine after his conviction for illegally soliciting clients.

According to prosecutors, Reynolds – who represents parts of Harris and Fort Bend counties – used a middle man as an ambulance chaser to gain clients.

The state representative, who was reelected while in jail this past November, was not required to resign his state office.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.