Spring Branch ISD teacher accused of sending explicit texts to student

Whitney Laidlaw is seen in this undated photo taken from the Spring Branch ISD website on Sept. 13, 2018.

HOUSTON - A Spring Branch Independent School District teacher was placed on leave last week after officials learned she had been arrested on a charge of having an improper relationship with a female student.

In a written statement, district officials said Whitney Laidlaw, a teacher at Cornerstone Academy, was removed from the campus last week after they were informed by Houston police about her arrest.

Officials said the relationship happened during summer break and none of the allegations happened on school property.

“We are outraged by this alleged conduct,” district officials said in the statement. “The safety of every SBISD student is our very highest priority, and having a strong moral compass is a key district core value.”

According to an arrest warrant, Laidlaw sent explicit text messages to the 14-year-old student, which eventually led to a physical relationship. The relationship came to light after one of the student’s parents found the messages, according to the warrant.

Laidlaw teaches hip-hop at the school, according to the warrant.

Below is the entire statement from SBISD:

"The Houston Police Department (HPD) has notified Spring Branch ISD Police that HPD has arrested a Cornerstone Academy teacher, Whitney (Grunder) Laidlaw, for alleged crimes involving an improper relationship with a student. When the allegations came to the district’s attention last week, we immediately removed Mrs. Laidlaw from the classroom and placed her on administrative leave. The alleged incidents reportedly occurred during the summer break and did not occur on school property.

"We are outraged by this alleged conduct. The safety of every SBISD student is our very highest priority, and having a strong moral compass is a key district core value. We will never tolerate inappropriate actions on the part of any district employee who endangers or harms our students. These allegations, if true, are a complete breach of the trust our children, our community, and we place in our educators.

"We will continue to work closely with law enforcement regarding this matter. We will have counseling resources available for student support.

"Should you have any additional information about this matter, please contact the Houston Police Department at 832.394.5500. You may also contact the Spring Branch ISD Police at 713.984.9805."

