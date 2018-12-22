Spencer Solves It: Family of 5 struggling after Hurricane Harvey decimated home

HOUSTON - Just days before Christmas, Rosy Reyes took Bill Spencer on a tour of her flood-ravaged trailer home in north Houston.

A place where it seemed everything is crumbling and falling apart. From the holes in the walls, bigger holes in the ceiling, to the rotting floors that are separating and are literally dangerous to walk on in places.

“This is where the rain comes pouring right down on our bed where my husband and (sic) me sleep,” Reyes said.

During Hurricane Harvey, Reyes, her husband Mateo and their three young children -- 13-year-old Jacob, 12-year-old Moises and 8-year-old Melanie -- thought they were going to die, as the rain and high water pounded their tiny home.

“We were all trying to be together. We prayed to be safe and stay away from the danger,” she said.

Now, more than a year later, Rosey Reyes' daughter, Melanie, places dolls and stuffed animals under the family Christmas tree to make it look like there are presents there.

But there are none, not a single gift, because Reyes and her husband simply can’t afford to buy anything this Christmas for their children.

“My heart, it breaks into little pieces because I can’t keep my children, can’t give them their Christmas,” she said.

Now, with help from Randy Hartley, a man who has generously given a $1,000 each to all of our needy Christmas families this week, Spencer rescued Christmas for the Reyes family, who have endured too much.

“Please accept this Visa gift card for $1,000,” Hartley said.

As for Rosy Reyes, she is nearly speechless.

“We feel so blessed right now. I feel so blessed, so thankful. You have completed Christmas for us”, Rosy said.

