Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

HOUSTON – Astronaut Michael Collins, one-third of the Apollo 11 moon-landing crew, died Wednesday. He was 90.

His death was announced by family members in a written statement posted on social media.

“He spent his final days peacefully, with his family by his side,” the family wrote. “Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly.”

As Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took mankind’s first steps on the moon, Collins, the command module pilot, orbited 65 miles above them. He was an essential part of the mission.

“He had to be able to operate [the command module] all by himself. So he had to know the whole spacecraft. And that was part of my job--I specialize in guidance and navigations,” said Apollo Flight Simulator Instructor Frank Hughes. “[Collins] was so far educated so far beyond the other guys...Working with him you always knew you had the best he could do. No chance he wasn’t working hard every time.”

Before he was a space traveler, Collins was a world traveler.

He was born in Rome, Italy, where his father -- a career Army officer -- was stationed. The Army sent their family all over the globe.