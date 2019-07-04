Robber shot while trying to hold up fireworks stand, deputies say

HOUSTON - A robber was shot Thursday while trying to hold up a fireworks stand in north Harris County, deputies said.

The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of North Freeway, near Interstate 45 and East Airtex Drive.

Harris County deputies said in a tweet that it appears a man was trying to rob the fireworks stand when an employee managed to take the robber’s gun and shot him with it.

The robber was listed in critical condition, deputies said.

This story is developing.

