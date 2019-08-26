Pie in the Sky Pie Co. to open new location in Magnolia

Pie in the Sky Pie Co. is expanding in the Houston area, and is set to open up their third location in Magnolia in October, according to their Facebook page.

In addition to their pies and baked sweets, they offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. They already have stores in Conroe and College Station.

They will also be adding new items to their menu to provide options for those with specific nutritional requirements like gluten free, dairy free and keto friendly items. Click here to view their full menu.

About the business

Where: 7030 FM 1488 #100 Magnolia.

Hours: Monday-Tuesday 7:30a.m.- 6p.m. (Grill closes @ 3p.m.); Wednesday-Saturday 7:30a.m.-9p.m. and Sunday, 7:30a.m.- 3p.m.

