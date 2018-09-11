Palace Bowling Lanes to be redeveloped into Southside Commons with bowling

HOUSTON - The recognizable Palace Bowling Lanes on Bellaire Boulevard will soon look a little different.

The structure at 4191 Bellaire Boulevard, originally built in 1955, will be redeveloped into a mixed-use property and will be named Southside Commons.

Arch-Con Construction crews have already started removing and replacing the front of the two-story, 80,000-square-foot building.

“Out of all of the uses our team explored during the redevelopment process, the best, and not necessarily most economical, was to preserve the building and bring back family entertainment and other amenities that the community so desires,” said John Morton, managing partner of Triple Crown Investments, a real estate investment, redevelopment and acquisition firm.

According to the developers, "The first floor will accommodate 10,000 square feet of retail and 30,000 square feet of entertainment/restaurant space. The second floor will have 40,000 square feet of office and medical offices."

“One of the challenges we had to overcome was that the original building’s second-floor office ceilings are too low for what today’s market demands,” Marc MacConnell, senior vice president for Arch-Con, said.

To address the low-ceiling concern, crews will remove the roof and second-level columns and replace them with columns 4 feet longer to add height.

“We are honored to breathe new life into this important community asset and will thoughtfully select the tenant mix to make it a well-rounded destination for families to eat, shop and play,” Morton said.

Southside Commons plans to open in late summer 2019.

