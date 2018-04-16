Off-duty officer shoots man trying to break into home on Houston's south side

HOUSTON - An off-duty officer shot a man trying to break into his home Monday on Houston’s south side, police said.

According to investigators, the officer, a 39-year veteran with the Houston Police Department, and his family were awakened just before 12:30 a.m. by a man banging on the front door of their home.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the officer grabbed his gun and yelled at the man.

"The sergeant armed himself and came to door yelling several commands, 'Who are you?' 'What do you want?'" Acevedo said. "The suspect ignored commands and questions and kept pounding on the door."

The man then broke the glass on the door and the officer shot several rounds from inside the home, Acevedo said. The man was shot at least once.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and into surgery, Acevedo said.

He is expected to be OK.

The sergeant, his parents and aunt, who all live in the home, were not injured.

It is unclear why the man was banging on the officer's door or why he broke the window.

The incident remains under investigation by Special Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs.

The officer has been placed in restricted administrative leave, Acevedo said.

Chief @ArtAcevedo Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting at 3000 Wentworth https://t.co/5PqMSZcJtC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.