No injuries after reports of shots fired at Prairie View A&M campus, university says

The scene at Prairie View A&M where there were reports of shots fired on Jan. 30, 2019.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - Officials are searching for suspects after Prairie View A&M University officials said there were reports of shots fired at a campus basketball court Wednesday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., the university tweeted that they received reports of shots fired at the University Village 1 basketball court.

No injuries were reported, the university said in a tweet.

The university police department patrolled the campus in search of the potential shooter(s).

The university said the campus was never placed on lockdown.

An investigation is underway, and officials asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 936-261-2222.

Here is the mass message that was sent to students:

"Shots fired near the University Village I basketball court. Persons in University Village I/II advised to seek safe shelter until further notice."

