Ex-death row inmate Alfred Dewayne Brown is innocent, review says

HOUSTON - The Harris County District Attorney's office declared that Alfred Dewayne Brown, the former death row inmate whose capital murder charge was dismissed and who was freed from prison in 2015, is innocent.

Kim Ogg, Harris County Prosecuting Attorney appointed a special prosecutor to take a closer look at the case and determine if Brown should be re-indicted, declared legally innocent or continue the status quo for Brown.

John Raley said he and his staff spent 1,000 hours so far reviewing the case and after multiple interviews from multiple sources, trials and appeals, he believes Brown is innocent.

In a case prosecuted by Dan Rizzo in 2005, a jury convicted Brown of capital murder in the 2003 shooting deaths of Houston police officer Charles Clark and store clerk Alfredia Jones.

Brown was freed from prison in 2015 after the state's highest criminal court ruled his rights were violated by prosecutors who failed to show phone records supporting his alibi.

Devon Anderson, the Harris County district attorney at the time of Brown's release, dismissed the capital murder charge against him, but declined to make a determination as to Brown's innocence.

That dermination of innocence was announced Friday and will be filed with the court.

Since his release, Brown has filed a petition to be declared actually innocent.

Ogg last year said she named trial lawyer John Raley, of the Houston-based firm Raley & Bowick, to review Brown's case and present findings and recommendations to prosecutors.

"We're going to leave no stone unturned," Raley said in an interview with KPRC2 at the time. "We're going to look at the state's case at the time of trial. We're going to look at the appellate record, we are going to talk to law enforcement officers, we're going to talk to Mr. Brown's counsel."

Raley normally does not handle criminal cases, but has reviewed similar cases in the past. Ogg said Raley was chosen because of his work in actual innocence cases, including the case of Michael Morton, who served nearly 25 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted in the 1986 death of his wife in Williamson County, Texas.

"The question that we're going to have to try to answer is whether a reasonable jury would convict under the facts as they are currently known," Raley said.

But Brown's attorney maintained the facts, as presented, speak for themselves. "I don't think [Raley] will find anything. I believe Alfred Dewayne Brown is not guilty of this crime," he said.

Brown sued Rizzo, Harris County, the D.A.'s Office, and the police officer who worked the case.

