Motorcyclist killed in fall from overpass after crash during chase

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was killed Thursday when he fell from an overpass after crashing during a chase.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constables said they were trying to pull over the motorcycle in Downtown Houston after noticing it traveling at 86 mph in a 60 mph zone. The motorcyclist briefly stopped before fleeing.

Authorities chased the motorcycle north on the Eastex Freeway, deputy constables said. As the motorcycle was traveling onto the North Loop exit ramp, the driver lost control and slammed into the wall of the ramp.

Deputy constables said the driver was thrown from the motorcycle and fell over the wall and into a grassy area about 30 feet below the overpass. He died at a hospital.

Investigators said they believe the driver led them on the chase because the motorcycle had been stolen.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

