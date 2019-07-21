Man shoots himself in head while showing off gun at barbecue, deputies say

HOUSTON - A man accidentally shot and killed himself while handling a gun at a barbecue Saturday, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. at a home on Walnut Brook Court in the Laurel Creek neighborhood of northwest Harris County.

According to Harris County deputies, the 22-year-old man had gone upstairs with three other men and began showing off his gun. Deputies said the victim did not realize it was loaded and accidentally fired a round, hitting himself in the head.

The victim died at the scene, deputies said. His identity has not been released.

