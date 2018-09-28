Man found guilty in deadly string of crashes in 2015

HOUSTON - A man was found guilty Friday afternoon on one count of murder after a series of deadly car crashes that happened in 2015.

Blaine Boudreaux, 38, caused four separate accidents on April 26, 2015.

One of the crashes killed 6-year-old Joshua Medrano. A 61-year-old homeless man was also killed.

Boudreaux was charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death.

Prosecutors said he was under the influence of Xanax and amphetamines at the time.

Police said the first crash happened in the medical center on the 6600 block of Fannin Street where police ticketed Boudreaux and let him go, according to prosecutors. The second happened near the University of Houston, where Boudreaux slammed into a homeless man, 61-year-old Leonard Baptist, and left him to die, according to prosecutors. Later that day, Boudreaux was involved in a minor accident at 3939 Southwest Freeway, where Boudreaux allegedly gave a bad number to the other driver.

Three hours later, on the 1400 block of Lockwood Drive, Boudreaux hit a Honda Civic, killing 6-year-old Joshua Medrano and critically injuring Joshua's mother.

In court Friday, a jury delivered a guilty verdict for one count of murder. Boudreaux's penalty phase starts Monday.

Boudreaux previously faced charges including intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, failure to stop and render aid involving death and fraudulent intent to obtain drugs. Court officials said it is up to the state to either dismiss the other charges or pursue them.

