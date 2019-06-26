Man charged with murder in connection with shooting that killed sleeping 11-year-old boy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Channelview earlier this month.

Sonnie Reyes is charged with murder.

What happened?

On June 9, authorities said, around 4:20 a.m., Kamren Jones was struck by at least one bullet while he slept at his home in the 15100 block of North Brentwood Drive.

Harris County authorities said an unknown number of suspects fired numerous rounds from the street into the home.

What we knew at the time

At the time of the shooting, authorities said it appeared an assault rifle was used.

READ: 11-year-old boy killed after shots fired into Channelview home, sheriff says

Other children were inside the house at the time of the shooting but were uninjured. A photo of Jones is below.

KPRC2 Kamren Jones

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had strong words for the people responsible for the shooting.

“To the individuals that would do this, I would just say they are cowards to shoot into a home not knowing who was in there. They shot an innocent child that was there and this is uncalled for,” Gonzalez said at the time of the shooting.

Gonzalez said the family had only lived at the home for a few months and there had been previous reports of criminal activity at the location.

A neighbor said she heard nearly two dozen gunshots.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.