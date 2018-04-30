Man challenges driver to rock-paper-scissors game in Houston's traffic

HOUSTON - They weren't the usual hand gestures you see during Houston's traffic.

A man decided to challenge another driver, who wanted to cut in front of him on Interstate 45, to a game of rock-paper-scissors.

The interaction was caught on video that has already been viewed 1 million times in less than 24 hours.

"Stuck in Houston traffic like always! And this guy wanted to get in front of me! And I wasn't gonna have it TODAY ... without challenging him on a game of Paper-Rock-Scissors," Marco Sanchez posted on Facebook.

Sanchez said he was bored being stuck in traffic, and loves to have fun and make others laugh.

"I love to spread the positivity to others and to show the people that don't live in Houston our horrible traffic during rush hour," he said. "I didn't think it was going viral."

Sanchez said he was stuck in traffic for hours when he noticed a driver struggling to change into another lane.

"He was on the side on the right and I saw him way in the back. No one wanted to let him go by so I didn't find that OK for people to deny him to go in," Sanchez said. "They didn't want to let him go and he got next to me so I just thought about pulling out my phone and having a little fun. I just started to record and challenged him to a paper-rock-scissors game."

He said the other driver seemed friendly and understood that most drivers in Houston don't talk while sitting in traffic.

"A lot of people in Houston, especially sitting there in traffic for an hour, they don’t want to talk. They don’t even want to look at you, but this guy was very friendly," he said.

Sanchez said he would love to have a rematch with the other driver.

"If he’s watching, I would like for him to give me a rematch of paper-rock-scissors so I can beat him next time," he said.

