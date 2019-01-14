Man accused of randomly attacking people at MetroRail, bus stop

HOUSTON - A man is facing multiple charges after he randomly attacked a couple at a MetroRail station and a man at a bus stop, according to court documents.

Torrence Donell Brown, 35, was charged with two counts aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The first attack was reported on Dec. 31, 2018, at a MetroRail platform in the 900 block of Preston Street.

Police said Brown punched and kicked a man and hit a woman at the Preston Station on New Year's Eve. Brown walked up behind the man and attacked him first without any provocation, according to court documents. Brown punched the man repeatedly in the head until the man fell to the ground, where Brown continued to punch and kick him, according to court documents.

Brown stopped the attack and walked away until the woman said something to him, police said. Brown reached into his bag, pulled out a silver-colored hammer and hit the woman twice on the head with it, according to court documents. The woman lost her consciousness and fell hard to the ground. She showed signs of a severe head injury and brain trauma, according to court documents.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The second attack was reported on Jan. 10 at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Eastex Freeway, where Brown punched and kicked another man, according to court documents.

Brown was arrested Saturday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.