What you should know about app that lets you track your child's bus

Just in time for the new school year, Katy ISD is launching an app that allows parents to track their child's bus whenever they want.

Here's what you should know about the Edulog Lite app:

30% of Katy ISD students ride the bus during the school year

Edulog Lite will launch Wednesday

All 620 Katy ISD buses have GPS installed

Parents can track the bus route through the app

The app does not track students, only the bus's location

The app is free

Once downloaded, parents receive a campus code unique to their child and can sign up to receive notifications throughout the route as long as the app is open

The app works in real time

The app tracks violations committed by the bus driver

