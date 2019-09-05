VIDEO: Man falls into pool of home he had just broken into

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Police are searching for four men who are accused of breaking into a League City home early Tuesday morning.

The home invasion happened at a home in the Enclave subdivision of Magnolia Creek.

According to League City police, the four men robbed the residents of the home and then fled.

One of the armed men could be seen on surveillance video falling into the pool of the home as he ran away.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the League City Police Department at 281-338-4174.

