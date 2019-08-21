Residents sue CenterPoint, others for $50 million in regards to pipeline causing flooding

KPRC2

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Dozens of residents in Channelview have filed a class-action lawsuit.

The lawsuit names CenterPoint Energy Oiltanking Properties, L.P. and Enterprise Product Partners L.P. as being responsible for flooding and foundation issues in their homes due to the installation of a pipeline that runs just behind their homes.

Why was the lawsuit filed?

The lawsuit claims the improper installation of a pipeline in the Channelview area in 2015 led to flooding.

The PMR law firm said the pipeline was installed to connect to the Keystone pipeline and it’s now diverting water into nearby neighborhoods, causing flooding, property damage and loss of property value.

Who has been affected?

The law firm is representing dozens of homeowners in five neighborhoods.

Those neighborhoods are Sterling Green, Sterling Green South, Sterling Forest, Overbluff Meadow and Channelwood.

Who is being sued?

PMR Law is suing CenterPoint Energy, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Oiltanking Partners, L.P.

KPRC 2 reached to all three for comment.

CenterPoint Energy and Enterprise Products said, per company policy, they do not comment on pending litigation.

Oiltanking Partners didn't respond.

How much could it cost the defendants?

PMR Law is seeking $50 million in damage on behalf of the plaintiffs.

The law firm also said that number might increase if they find more affected residents.

What should you do if you need more information on the lawsuit or think you may be a victim?

PMR Law is asking residents in the Channelview area to visit their website at Yourpropertyyourrights.com.

