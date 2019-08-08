Halliburton employee on Houston-bound flight accused of installing hidden camera in lavatory

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A Houston-bound passenger who is accused of planting a hidden camera in a plane bathroom has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism, according to federal investigators.

Choon Ping Lee, a Malaysian citizen, planted the camera on a flight from San Diego to Houston, authorities said.

What happened

On May 5, while aboard a United flight from California to Texas, a female first-class passenger noticed an item with a blue blinking light in the first-class lavatory, according to court documents.

The woman, who lives in Houston, said the item was located near the "cabinet and wall area close to a door hinge," court documents said.

According to court documents, the woman said the item was loosely hanging and she wasn't sure if it was part of the plane. She thought it was odd and once she finished using the bathroom, she grabbed the item with a paper towel and turned it over to the flight crew, according to authorities.

Authorities in Houston determined that the item was a video recording device.

Identifying Lee

The contents of the device were viewed and a man was seen installing the camera in the lavatory, according to court documents.

In the footage, the man's face is not seen, but his clothing and jewelry were distinct, according to authorities.

According to investigators, the man was wearing a watch on his left wrist and a small bracelet on his right wrist. He was also wearing a blue shirt, loosely fitting jeans and black tennis shoes.

The FBI reviewed surveillance video from the San Diego airport of passengers boarding the plane.

Lee was identified as the man wearing the clothes that matched those of the person installing the camera, authorities said.

Who is Lee?

Lee is currently employed by Halliburton, according to authorities.

He sat in first class on the flight, United Airlines said.

Also on the camera Lee installed were videos of at least two women in another aircraft lavatory. One of the women who was recorded was wearing an Emirates Airlines uniform, court records said.

Halliburton provided Lee's travel information and it confirmed that he had flown on an Emirates flight for work-related travel.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.