Get to know the newest businesses to open in Houston

Electric FeelGood

Photo: Faye p./Yelp

A Midtown newcomer, Electric FeelGood is a sports and cocktail bar and traditional American spot that's located at 2416 Brazos St., Suite A.

Neon signs adorn the walls of this 90s-themed bar, with a slide that takes patrons from the second level to the first level. The dinner menu includes shareable 10-inch naan flatbreads, the chile chicken sandwich (red onions, arugula, Greek yogurt curry sauce, brioche bun) and the crispy garlic ginger bomb (steamed and spiced red potatoes). Cocktail options include the Don't Go Chasing Watermelons (Leblon cachaca, cebilla, mint syrup, watermelon and lime juice) and the Feel Good Frose (Deep Eddy lemon vodka, rose wine, strawberry and peach puree).

Hiccups

Photo: Asia k./Yelp

Hiccups is a Vietnamese spot, also offering juices and smoothies, that recently opened at 11700B Westheimer Road in Briarforest Area.

This franchise has locations across three states. The spot serves up noodle and rice dishes, pho, drinks and dessert. Yelpers recommend ordering the Thai fried rice with shrimp, the horchata milk tea, the cookies and cream churro with ice cream, as well as the pink flamingo tea.

Saltgrass Steak House

Photo: saltgrass steak house/Yelp

On the hunt for a new steakhouse and traditional American spot, offering seafood and more? Saltgrass Steak House has opened its latest outpost, located downtown at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite B. Saltgrass Steak House has locations in Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The eatery offers soups, salads, sandwiches, steak, chicken and more. Lunch specialties include the tenderloin tips (cognac pepper sauce, mushrooms, garlic mashed potatoes) and the fried shrimp. On the dinner menu, look for the Texas T-bone steak, as well as hot appetizers ranging from fried mushrooms to bacon-wrapped quail.

